Michigan store selling Lions 2016 NFC North champions shirts

The Lions did not win the NFC North in 2016. But if you shop at TJ Maxx in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, you can get a shirt that claims they did.The store says it received the shirts, which were printed when the Lions were in NFC North contention but not intended to be sold after the Lions lost to the Packers in the last game of the season, by mistake.As you know, it is a fairly common practice that vendors print team sports t-shirts in advance of an important game anticipating a winning outcome, Doreen Thompson, vice president of global communication for the TJX Companies, wrote in an email to the Detroit Free Press. In this instance, we believe that one of our vendors may have inadvertently included the Detroit Lions t-shirt in with other goods intended for our local area stores. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.