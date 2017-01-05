|
Seattle Seahawks release statement on Malik McDowell accident https://twitter.com/seahawksPR/statu...469440/photo/1 Glad we didn't draft this guy....
|
|
|07-30-2017, 03:22 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,900
|
Seattle Seahawks release statement on Malik McDowell accident
Seattle Seahawks release statement on Malik McDowell accident
https://twitter.com/seahawksPR/statu...469440/photo/1
Glad we didn't draft this guy.
|
|07-30-2017, 04:32 PM
|#2
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,656
|
Re: Seattle Seahawks release statement on Malik McDowell accident
I'm glad he seems to be okay.
|
|
|