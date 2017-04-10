|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, ...
|
|
10-30-2017, 07:40 PM
#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,329
Blog Entries: 29
|
Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, sources told Schefter.
Houston Texans trade Duane Brown to Seattle Seahawks
|
10-30-2017, 07:53 PM
#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 3,092
|
Re: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
This really helps Seattle out a lot.
|
|
|