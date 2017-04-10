Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, ...

Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, sources told Schefter.

Houston Texans trade Duane Brown to Seattle Seahawks
Re: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
This really helps Seattle out a lot.
