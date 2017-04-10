Falcons Brand Spanking New Stadium Roof Is Springing a Leak



Now its leaking.



According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the roof sprung a substantial leak during heavy rains Saturday, leaving at least one patron at a high school marching band competition to break out an umbrella.



The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common, a Mercedes-Benz Stadium spokesperson said in a statement. All areas were addressed and had no impact on events in the building.



The retractable roof, probably the signature architectural aspect of the building, caused a number of construction delays before the stadium finally opened in August. Theyve continued to work on it since then.



Theyve only opened it twice, for one Falcons game and one MLS match, and the team has announced theyre going to leave it closed the rest of the year while they continue to work on it.



