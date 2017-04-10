Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Falcons Brand Spanking New Stadium Roof Is Springing a Leak

The Falcons had roof issues with Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they moved it. Now its leaking. According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the roof sprung a substantial leak during heavy rains Saturday, leaving at least one patron at a

10-31-2017, 09:16 AM   #1
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,347
Falcons Brand Spanking New Stadium Roof Is Springing a Leak
The Falcons had roof issues with Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they moved it.

Now its leaking.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the roof sprung a substantial leak during heavy rains Saturday, leaving at least one patron at a high school marching band competition to break out an umbrella.

The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common, a Mercedes-Benz Stadium spokesperson said in a statement. All areas were addressed and had no impact on events in the building.

The retractable roof, probably the signature architectural aspect of the building, caused a number of construction delays before the stadium finally opened in August. Theyve continued to work on it since then.

Theyve only opened it twice, for one Falcons game and one MLS match, and the team has announced theyre going to leave it closed the rest of the year while they continue to work on it.

Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
10-31-2017, 11:10 AM   #2
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,603
Re: Falcons Brand Spanking New Stadium Roof Is Springing a Leak
Home Depot has a big sale on Roof-Cement this week...
