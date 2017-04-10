Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tears ACL

Absolutely horrible news. He was setting the league on fire....

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tears ACL


Absolutely horrible news. He was setting the league on fire.
Re: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tears ACL
Wow. Bad break for that kid.
Re: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tears ACL
Devastating.

His future is bright. Hoping for a speedy recovery.
Re: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Tears ACL
First JJ Watt and now Deshaun Watson; get well soon guys!
