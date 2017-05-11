|
11-11-2017, 01:20 PM
#1
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,168
Art of Kicking
Never thought I would read about kicking for over an hour but I just did. The link below is 92 pages about kicking.
Here is one interesting point:
Jay Feely:
“The interesting thing is that you can get a good K-ball or
a bad K-ball. A k-ball is not a different ball in anyway
than the regular game ball; it’s just a ball that has not
been broken in. The balls the quarterbacks use, they’ll
take them down, they’ll rub them, they’ll break them in
, and use them throughout the week to have them not be
so new. The K-balls are brand new right out of the box. Y
ou’re not allowed to do anything to them. You’re not
allowed to kick them at all before the game. You c
an get a good new ball, or a bad new ball. The difference
between a good new ball and a bad new ball is probably about
ten yards on a kickoff or a field goal. If you get a
bad ball when you go to kickoff, I’ll even tell our guys on our kickoff team, “Hey it’s a bad ball, be ready for a
short kick.” Because I know regardless of how well I
kick it, it’s not gonna come down probably any deeper than
the ten yard line.”
“You can tell when you hold it. You can tell by feeling
it, because the seams ridge up. The ends, which are
supposed to be round, are kind of square. The diffe
rence between a nubby ball and a smooth ball, the nubby
balls are bad balls that are not going to go as far. T
he smooth balls, the way they’r
e supposed to be, they going
to go a lot farther.”
If you ever want to know about kicking:
http://subscribers.footballguys.com/2009/kickology2009.pdf
11-11-2017, 01:25 PM
#2
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,168
Re: Art of Kicking
Not sure why they can't pull out the bad balls. 10 yards is a big deal. Everyone should get the same ball quality IMO.
