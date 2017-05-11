Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract



Thats the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that Jones told the six owners on the NFLs Compensation Committee that hes ready to take the matter to court.



Are you telling us youre prepared to file litigation against us? Giants owner John Mara asked. Jones replied that he was.



According to King, that shocked the owners who were on the call with Jones, none of whom expected Jones to take such a serious step.



read more on PFT Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told fellow owners hes ready to sue them if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodells new contract goes forward, and those owners were stunned to hear it.Thats the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that Jones told the six owners on the NFLs Compensation Committee that hes ready to take the matter to court.Are you telling us youre prepared to file litigation against us? Giants owner John Mara asked. Jones replied that he was.According to King, that shocked the owners who were on the call with Jones, none of whom expected Jones to take such a serious step.