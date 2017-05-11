Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told fellow owners hes ready to sue them if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodells new contract goes forward, and those owners were stunned to hear it.

Thats the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that Jones told the six owners on the NFLs Compensation Committee that hes ready to take the matter to court.

Are you telling us youre prepared to file litigation against us? Giants owner John Mara asked. Jones replied that he was.

According to King, that shocked the owners who were on the call with Jones, none of whom expected Jones to take such a serious step.

read more on PFT
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
They are shocked and didn't expect it because the owners are so out of touch with what is actually going on with each team and on the field because their heads are shoved so far up Goodell's butt. It's time to open the butt cheeks and come to JERRY!

GOODELL MUST GO!
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
A better read and take on the matter....

Jerry Jones accuses Arthur Blank of lying about Goodell extension – ProFootballTalk
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
Jones vs Blank in a cage match! That would boost the ratings.
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
SmashMouth likes this.
