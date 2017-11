Jerry Jones’ fellow owners were “shocked” by threat to sue over Goodell contract



That’s the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that Jones told the six owners on the NFL’s Compensation Committee that he’s ready to take the matter to court.



“Are you telling us you’re prepared to file litigation against us?” Giants owner John Mara asked. Jones replied that he was.



According to King, that “shocked” the owners who were on the call with Jones, none of whom expected Jones to take such a serious step.



