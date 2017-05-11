|
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told fellow owners hes ready to sue them if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodells new contract goes forward, and those owners were stunned to hear it. Thats the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that
11-12-2017, 12:01 PM
Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told fellow owners hes ready to sue them if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodells new contract goes forward, and those owners were stunned to hear it.
Thats the word from Peter King of SI.com, who reports that Jones told the six owners on the NFLs Compensation Committee that hes ready to take the matter to court.
Are you telling us youre prepared to file litigation against us? Giants owner John Mara asked. Jones replied that he was.
According to King, that shocked the owners who were on the call with Jones, none of whom expected Jones to take such a serious step.
read more on PFT
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
11-12-2017, 12:04 PM
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
They are shocked and didn't expect it because the owners are so out of touch with what is actually going on with each team and on the field because their heads are shoved so far up Goodell's butt. It's time to open the butt cheeks and come to JERRY!
GOODELL MUST GO!
11-12-2017, 12:14 PM
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
A better read and take on the matter....
Jerry Jones accuses Arthur Blank of lying about Goodell extension – ProFootballTalk
11-12-2017, 12:26 PM
Re: Jerry Jones fellow owners were shocked by threat to sue over Goodell contract
Originally Posted by HaloJones vs Blank in a cage match! That would boost the ratings.
