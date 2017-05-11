|
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 2017 Citizen of the Year
Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who started the protest movement during the national anthem, has been named GQ's 2017 Citizen of the Year, the magazine announced Monday morning (Nov. 13).
"He's been vilified by millions and locked out of the NFL -- all because he took a knee to protest police brutality," the magazine's cover story reads. "But Colin Kaepernick's determined stand puts him in rare company in sports history: Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson -- athletes who risked everything to make a difference."
