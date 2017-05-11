|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFL planted the seeds for what became the Commissioners pay poison ivy patch in May, voting unanimously to authorize the six-member Compensation Committee to enter into a new contract with Roger Goodell. As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his ...
Compensation Committee received a blank check in May
The NFL planted the seeds for what became the Commissioners pay poison ivy patch in May, voting unanimously to authorize the six-member Compensation Committee to enter into a new contract with Roger Goodell. As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his crusade against what he perceives as a sweetheart deal, the best way to understand the fight is to go back to the moment the mandate was given.
So heres the question that previously has gone unanswered: What authority did the full ownership delegate to the Compensation Committee in May? More specifically, did the resolution that authorized negotiation and finalization of the deal contain a range (most importantly a limit) regarding Goodells salary, bonuses, benefits, etc?
Compensation Committee received a blank check in May – ProFootballTalk
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
