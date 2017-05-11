Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Compensation Committee received a blank check in May

Compensation Committee received a blank check in May

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFL planted the seeds for what became the Commissioners pay poison ivy patch in May, voting unanimously to authorize the six-member Compensation Committee to enter into a new contract with Roger Goodell. As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-18-2017, 12:00 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,576
Blog Entries: 29
Compensation Committee received a blank check in May
The NFL planted the seeds for what became the Commissioners pay poison ivy patch in May, voting unanimously to authorize the six-member Compensation Committee to enter into a new contract with Roger Goodell. As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his crusade against what he perceives as a sweetheart deal, the best way to understand the fight is to go back to the moment the mandate was given.

So heres the question that previously has gone unanswered: What authority did the full ownership delegate to the Compensation Committee in May? More specifically, did the resolution that authorized negotiation and finalization of the deal contain a range (most importantly a limit) regarding Goodells salary, bonuses, benefits, etc?

Compensation Committee received a blank check in May – ProFootballTalk
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sheldon Richardson fined for hit on Drew Stanton, calls it 'extortion' | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts