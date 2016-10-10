|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Petit Lion (1111 Gravier St.), chef Phillip Lopez?s new Parisian-style bistro, is now open in the Troubadour Hotel. The restaurant had a soft opening last week when the boutique hotel opened.?
|
|
|
|
Petit Lion opens in the Troubadour Hotel
Petit Lion (1111 Gravier St.), chef Phillip Lopez?s new Parisian-style bistro, is now open in the Troubadour Hotel. The restaurant had a soft opening last week when the boutique hotel opened.?
|
|
|
|