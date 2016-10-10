|
Lady & Men Rollers Second Line Parade Christmas Day Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12-4pm featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band (route details below) START at Verret's (1738 Washington).?
|12-23-2016, 10:34 PM
Second line Sunday: Lady and Men Rollers
Lady & Men Rollers Second Line Parade
Christmas Day Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12-4pm
featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band
(route details below)
START at Verret's (1738 Washington).?
