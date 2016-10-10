Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017

Stop speeding ? or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a

New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017

Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding ? or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a doubling of the current number of cameras, which total 66.

The additions were announced in October as part of the 2017 municipal budget and approved by the New Orleans City Council in November, and are expected to reap $5 million in revenue for the city.?
