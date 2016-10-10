admin Site Admin

New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017

Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding ? or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a doubling of the current number of cameras, which total 66.



