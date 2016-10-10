|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding ? or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-30-2016, 02:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,197
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017
Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding ? or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a doubling of the current number of cameras, which total 66.
The additions were announced in October as part of the 2017 municipal budget and approved by the New Orleans City Council in November, and are expected to reap $5 million in revenue for the city.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|