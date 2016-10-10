admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,198 Blog Entries: 2

Review: Fences



August Wilson doesn?t yet have the broad name recognition of Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, but he may be the only playwright of recent decades deserving a place alongside those titans of American theater.





Wilson won two Pulitzer Prizes and countless other accolades for works in his artistically vibrant ?Pittsburgh Cycle? or ?Century Cycle? of 10 plays, one set in each decade of the 20th century and all written to illuminate the African-American experience of the period.? August Wilson doesn?t yet have the broad name recognition of Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, but he may be the only playwright of recent decades deserving a place alongside those titans of American theater.Wilson won two Pulitzer Prizes and countless other accolades for works in his artistically vibrant ?Pittsburgh Cycle? or ?Century Cycle? of 10 plays, one set in each decade of the 20th century and all written to illuminate the African-American experience of the period.?