|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" ( and possible mayoral candidate? ) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first ? an investment reality show called The ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-30-2016, 04:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,200
Blog Entries: 2
|
Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC
New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (and possible mayoral candidate?) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first ? an investment reality show called The Deed ? premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC.
Today Torres shared an extended trailer for the show on his Instagram account.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|