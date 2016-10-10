Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described &quot;serial entrepreneur&quot; ( and possible mayoral candidate? ) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first ? an investment reality show called The ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-30-2016, 04:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,200
Blog Entries: 2
Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (and possible mayoral candidate?) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first ? an investment reality show called The Deed ? premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC.

Today Torres shared an extended trailer for the show on his Instagram account.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Fences | Gov. John Bel Edwards to ring in New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest (sorta) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts