Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (The Deed ? premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on



Today Torres shared an extended trailer for the show on his Instagram account. New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (and possible mayoral candidate) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first — an investment reality show called The Deed — premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC.