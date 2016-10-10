Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Pop culture and the wizarding world of Comic Con

Pop culture and the wizarding world of Comic Con

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Wizard World Comic Con returns to New Orleans Jan. 6-8 2016 underlined pop culture as a dominant communication tool, played out in memes, reaction GIFs and countless essays comparing one fictional universe of good and evil to the very real ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-02-2017, 12:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,206
Blog Entries: 2
Pop culture and the wizarding world of Comic Con
Wizard World Comic Con returns to New Orleans Jan. 6-8 2016 underlined pop culture as a dominant communication tool, played out in memes, reaction GIFs and countless essays comparing one fictional universe of good and evil to the very real one as a substitute for smart cultural criticism. The high-est-grossing films of the year were largely from the massive Disney triumvirate: Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Swami Sankarananda visits New Orleans Jan. 4-15 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:27 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts