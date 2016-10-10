admin Site Admin

Pop culture and the wizarding world of Comic Con Wizard World Comic Con returns to New Orleans Jan. 6-8 2016 underlined pop culture as a dominant communication tool, played out in memes, reaction GIFs and countless essays comparing one fictional universe of good and evil to the very real one as a substitute for smart cultural criticism. The high-est-grossing films of the year were largely from the massive Disney triumvirate: Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars.?