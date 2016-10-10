|
Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing *(3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646) hit the ground running, distributing its Family Tree Kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans in early January, which owner Justin Boswell calls ?Canuary.? The cans will debut at Rouses and ...
|01-03-2017, 12:34 PM
Brewsday Tuesday: Local breweries will release new beers in 2017
Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing*(3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646) hit the ground running, distributing its Family Tree Kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans in early January, which owner Justin Boswell calls ?Canuary.? The cans will debut at Rouses and *other retail locations soon.
Wayward Owl brewers will collaborate with District Donuts Sliders & Brew to create a house beer that can be adjusted to match seasonal specials at all of District?s locations.?
