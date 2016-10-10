admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,208 Blog Entries: 2

Brewsday Tuesday: Local breweries will release new beers in 2017

Newly opened



Wayward Owl brewers will collaborate with District Donuts Sliders & Brew to create a house beer that can be adjusted to match seasonal specials at all of District?s locations.? Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing *(3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646) hit the ground running, distributing its Family Tree Kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans in early January, which owner Justin Boswell calls ?Canuary.? The cans will debut at Rouses and *other retail locations soon.Wayward Owl brewers will collaborate with District Donuts Sliders & Brew to create a house beer that can be adjusted to match seasonal specials at all of District?s locations.?