admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,210 Blog Entries: 2

French Cine Club screens classic comedy on Friday night





The French Ciné Club's will screen director Jean-Pierre Mocky's 1963 comedy Un drôle de paroissien (released in the U.S. as Heaven Sent) on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans (AFNO, 1519 Jackson Avenue). The satirical film tells the the story of a young son of an aristocratic family who takes to stealing from local churches when his family hits hard financial times.? The French Ciné Club's will screen director Jean-Pierre Mocky's 1963 comedy(released in the U.S. as) on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans (AFNO, 1519 Jackson Avenue). The satirical film tells the the story of a young son of an aristocratic family who takes to stealing from local churches when his family hits hard financial times.?