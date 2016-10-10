|
|01-03-2017, 05:32 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,210
Blog Entries: 2
French Cine Club screens classic comedy on Friday night
The French Ciné Club's will screen director Jean-Pierre Mocky's 1963 comedy Un drôle de paroissien (released in the U.S. as Heaven Sent) on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans (AFNO, 1519 Jackson Avenue). The satirical film tells the the story of a young son of an aristocratic family who takes to stealing from local churches when his family hits hard financial times.?
