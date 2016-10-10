French Cine Club screens classic comedy on Friday night

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The French Ciné Club's will screen director Jean-Pierre Mocky's 1963 comedy Un drôle de paroissien (released in the U.S. as Heaven Sent) on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans (AFNO, 1519 Jackson Avenue). The satirical film tells the the story of a young son of an aristocratic family who takes to stealing from local churches when his family hits hard financial times.?
