'Seven Deadly Sins' dinner/theater production debuts Jan. 6

David Castillo is an opera singer, artist and the creative director at David Castillo is an opera singer, artist and the creative director at Jukebox Castle , a new multidisciplinary food, theater and arts collective. The inaugural event titled "Seven Deadly Sins" is Jan. 6 at Loyola University.?