|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Gambit contributor Noah Bonaparte Pais rolls into WWL-TV to share entertainment picks for this weekend, including bounce and brass bands at Siberia, an Allen Toussaint tribute and big names at Wizard World Comic Con . Catch the breakdown below.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-05-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,217
Blog Entries: 2
|
Gambit TV: Entertainment picks for Jan. 6-8
Gambit contributor Noah Bonaparte Pais rolls into WWL-TV to share entertainment picks for this weekend, including bounce and brass bands at Siberia, an Allen Toussaint tribute and big names at Wizard World Comic Con. Catch the breakdown below.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|