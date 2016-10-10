admin Site Admin

The worst king cake ever devised ? and it's by Sandra Lee

New Orleanians and scholars will debate which is the best king cake until ever they cease to love, but what about the worst king cake ever foisted on the public?Here's one strong nominee.



Food Network's Semi-Homemade host Sandra Lee is infamous for her one package of Pillsbury breadstick dough and a container of pre-made frosting ? no cinnamon, no spices, no filling, no fun.



