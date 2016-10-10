|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleanians and scholars will debate which is the best king cake until ever they cease to love, but what about the worst king cake ever foisted on the public?Here's one strong nominee. Food Network's Semi-Homemade host Sandra Lee is ...
|
|
01-06-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,221
Blog Entries: 2
The worst king cake ever devised ? and it's by Sandra Lee
New Orleanians and scholars will debate which is the best king cake until ever they cease to love, but what about the worst king cake ever foisted on the public?Here's one strong nominee.
Food Network's Semi-Homemade host Sandra Lee is infamous for her "Kwanzaa cake" (Anthony Bourdain once called it*"a war crime on television") and white chocolate polenta (which is exactly what it sounds like, plus thyme) , but what she calls a "Mardi Gras king cake" may be just as bad. It calls for one package of Pillsbury breadstick dough and a container of pre-made frosting ? no cinnamon, no spices, no filling, no fun.
Behold the hell.?
