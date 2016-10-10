admin Site Admin

Second Lines All Weekend: Saturday with Perfect Gentlemen and Sunday with Lady Jetsetters







Saturday (RESCHEDULED DATE) Perfect Gentlemen with To Be Continued Brass Band





and







Sunday Lady Jetsetters featuring the Stooges Brass Band









(route details for both parades below the jump!)



Perfect Gentlemen Second Line Parade



*RESCHEDULED DATE*: Saturday, January 7, 2017 12-4pm





featuring





Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club.