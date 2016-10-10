Charlie Wilson to headline Smoothie King Center

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Notably missing from the 2017 Essence Festival lineup is Charlie Wilson, who has performed every Fourth of July in New Orleans weekend since 2009. Wilson ? formerly of The Gap Band and a Grammy Award-winning solo R&amp;B singer-songwriter ? will

Notably missing from the 2017 Essence Festival lineup is Charlie Wilson, who has performed every Fourth of July in New Orleans weekend since 2009. Wilson ? formerly of The Gap Band and a Grammy Award-winning solo R&B singer-songwriter ? will return to the city this year to headline the Smoothie King Center March 25.

Wilson's New Orleans show during his 2017 In It To Win It tour ? named for his upcoming February album of the same name ? also includes Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero.*Tickets go on sale 10 a.m.?
