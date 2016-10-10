|
Central City barbecue spot Black Label Icehouse (3000 Dryades St., 504-875-2876) has closed. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2015, announced the shutter on its Facebook page Dec. 30, a day before closing its doors for good on New Year?s ...
|01-09-2017, 06:30 PM
|#1
Black Label Icehouse closes
Central City barbecue spot Black Label Icehouse (3000 Dryades St., 504-875-2876) has closed. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2015, announced the shutter on its Facebook page Dec. 30, a day before closing its doors for good on New Year?s Eve.?
