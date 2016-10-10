|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; We're frozen in place with no choice but to eat all of this king cake until our waists expand to break the ice. Or just wait a couple minutes and it'll be 94 degrees with 4,000 percent humidity.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-09-2017, 08:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,231
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: the birth of King Cake Baby
We're frozen in place with no choice but to eat all of this king cake until our waists expand to break the ice. Or just wait a couple minutes and it'll be 94 degrees with 4,000 percent humidity.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|