Jerusalem Cafe opens on Tulane Avenue

Mid-City dwellers and employees at the University Medical Center and surrounding criminal justice buildings now have another option to get their hummus and falafel fix.

Jerusalem Cafe (2132 Tulane Ave., 504-509-7729) opened in December across the street from the University Medical Center and next door to long-time diner Anita's Restaurant.?
