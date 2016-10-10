|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mid-City dwellers and employees at the University Medical Center and surrounding criminal justice buildings now have another option to get their hummus and falafel fix. Jerusalem Cafe (2132 Tulane Ave., 504-509-7729) opened in December across the street from the University ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-10-2017, 08:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,240
Blog Entries: 2
|
Jerusalem Cafe opens on Tulane Avenue
Mid-City dwellers and employees at the University Medical Center and surrounding criminal justice buildings now have another option to get their hummus and falafel fix.
Jerusalem Cafe (2132 Tulane Ave., 504-509-7729) opened in December across the street from the University Medical Center and next door to long-time diner Anita's Restaurant.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|