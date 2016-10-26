admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,242 Blog Entries: 2

Arlie Russell Hochschild, author of Strangers in Their Own Land, to speak at UNO Jan. 18

Arlie Russell Hochschild, a sociologist whose spent five years in Lake Charles trying to understand red state voters,



Hochchild's recent book, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, adds to a growing volume of scholarship about the "Great Paradox," or how conservative voters embrace politicians and policies that seem to oppose their own interests: the poor Appalachia resident who hates "Obamacare," the Gulf Coast fisherman who votes to deregulate the oil industry. You can read an essay adapted from the book Arlie Russell Hochschild, a sociologist whose spent five years in Lake Charles trying to understand red state voters, will speak at the University of New Orleans *next Wednesday.Hochchild's recent book,, adds to a growing volume of scholarship about the "Great Paradox," or how conservative voters embrace politicians and policies that seem to oppose their own interests: the poor Appalachia resident who hates "Obamacare," the Gulf Coast fisherman who votes to deregulate the oil industry. You can read an essay adapted from the book here ; it was a National Book Award finalist in 2016.?