Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: Paterson

Review: Paterson

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New York City-based filmmaker Jim Jarmusch is widely recognized as a founding father of modern American independent film. Early Jarmusch masterworks Stranger Than Paradise and Mystery Train helped define a new aesthetic for indie films in the 1980s, one that ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-27-2017, 06:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,312
Blog Entries: 2
Review: Paterson



New York City-based filmmaker Jim Jarmusch is widely recognized as a founding father of modern American independent film. Early Jarmusch masterworks Stranger Than Paradise and Mystery Train helped define a new aesthetic for indie films in the 1980s, one that valued small-scale personal expression over mass entertainment or the requirements of the marketplace.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Louis C.K. returns to New Orleans Feb. 1-2, 2017 | Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:29 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts