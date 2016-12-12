Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Surrounded by gravestones, protesters speak out in favor of Affordable Care Act

Surrounded by gravestones, protesters speak out in favor of Affordable Care Act

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Before the *Affordable Care Act (ACA), schoolteacher Alaina Comeaux viewed age 25 as a death sentence. That's the age when she would be ousted from her parents' insurance and forced to try and find insurance on the private market to ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-28-2017, 04:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,312
Blog Entries: 2
Surrounded by gravestones, protesters speak out in favor of Affordable Care Act

Before the *Affordable Care Act (ACA), schoolteacher Alaina Comeaux viewed age 25 as a death sentence.

That's the age when she would be ousted from her parents' insurance and forced to try and find insurance on the private market to cover her treatments for Crohn's disease and ankylosing spondylitis. One treatment she receives as many as eight times a year costs $21,000 ? per session.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Documentary about Jefferson Variety to air on PBS | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:29 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts