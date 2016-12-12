|
|
|
Surrounded by gravestones, protesters speak out in favor of Affordable Care Act
Before the *Affordable Care Act (ACA), schoolteacher Alaina Comeaux viewed age 25 as a death sentence.
That's the age when she would be ousted from her parents' insurance and forced to try and find insurance on the private market to cover her treatments for Crohn's disease and ankylosing spondylitis. One treatment she receives as many as eight times a year costs $21,000 ? per session.?
