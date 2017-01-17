admin Site Admin

New Orleans joins nationwide immigration ban protests

"I couldn't stay home another day watching the news," said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest "I couldn't stay home another day watching the news," said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from*seven majority-Muslim countries, leaving families in customs limbo in several airports and raising constitutional questions as a campaign*promise of a "total and complete ban" on Muslim entry turned into "extreme vetting."?