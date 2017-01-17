|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; "I couldn't stay home another day watching the news," said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest Donald Trump's ...
New Orleans joins nationwide immigration ban protests
"I couldn't stay home another day watching the news," said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from*seven majority-Muslim countries, leaving families in customs limbo in several airports and raising constitutional questions as a campaign*promise of a "total and complete ban" on Muslim entry turned into "extreme vetting."?
