this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; &quot;I couldn't stay home another day watching the news,&quot; said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest Donald Trump's ...

Old 01-29-2017, 10:32 PM
New Orleans joins nationwide immigration ban protests

"I couldn't stay home another day watching the news," said*Maha Buchholz, holding back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to several hundred people outside New Orleans City Hall. Thousands of people around the U.S. continue to protest Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from*seven majority-Muslim countries, leaving families in customs limbo in several airports and raising constitutional questions as a campaign*promise of a "total and complete ban" on Muslim entry turned into "extreme vetting."?
