this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|01-30-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,320
King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners
Winners for the fourth annual King Cake Festival were announced Sunday, Jan. 29.
Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square to soak up Sunday?s sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.?
|01-30-2017, 02:04 PM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,521
Re: King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners
Are they gluten-free.
