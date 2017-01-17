admin Site Admin

King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners

Winners for the fourth annual



Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square to soak up Sunday?s sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.? Winners for the fourth annual King Cake Festival were announced Sunday, Jan. 29.Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square to soak up Sunday?s sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.?