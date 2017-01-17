|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It doesn't fly, and it trundled along a route in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the rather underwhelming speed of 8 miles per hour. But the EZ10 autonomous shuttle, presented at an event this morning by ...
|01-30-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
RTA operator Transdev demos self-driving shuttle, to mayor's approval
It doesn't fly, and it trundled along a route in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the rather underwhelming speed of 8 miles per hour. But the EZ10 autonomous shuttle, presented at an event this morning by New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) operator Transdev and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, is just a preview of the self-driving technology that's sure to upend the way we think about cars and transportation in America in the years to come.
In remarks, Landrieu said the demonstration was part of an ongoing effort to help New Orleans "lead the nation, as opposed to following the nation; to become an ascendant city, rather than a descendant city."?
