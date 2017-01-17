admin Site Admin

RTA operator Transdev demos self-driving shuttle, to mayor's approval

It doesn't fly, and it trundled along a route in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the rather underwhelming speed of 8 miles per hour. But the EZ10 autonomous shuttle, presented at an event this morning by New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) operator Transdev and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, is just a preview of the self-driving technology that's sure to upend the way we think about cars and transportation in America in the years to come.



