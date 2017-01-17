Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page RTA operator Transdev demos self-driving shuttle, to mayor's approval

RTA operator Transdev demos self-driving shuttle, to mayor's approval

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It doesn't fly, and it trundled along a route in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the rather underwhelming speed of 8 miles per hour. But the EZ10 autonomous shuttle, presented at an event this morning by ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-30-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,320
Blog Entries: 2
RTA operator Transdev demos self-driving shuttle, to mayor's approval

It doesn't fly, and it trundled along a route in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the rather underwhelming speed of 8 miles per hour. But the EZ10 autonomous shuttle, presented at an event this morning by New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) operator Transdev and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, is just a preview of the self-driving technology that's sure to upend the way we think about cars and transportation in America in the years to come.

In remarks, Landrieu said the demonstration was part of an ongoing effort to help New Orleans "lead the nation, as opposed to following the nation; to become an ascendant city, rather than a descendant city."?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners | Eliza Baldwin honored at tropical-themed soiree »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts