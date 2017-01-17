Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Metropolitan Human Services District will receive a $3 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for treatment services for prescription drug and opioid users over the next three years. The legislatively created district oversees publicly funded, ...
|
|
01-30-2017, 06:30 PM
