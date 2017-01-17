Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

admin Site Admin

Metropolitan Human Services District will receive a $3 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for treatment services for prescription drug and opioid users over the next three years. The legislatively created district oversees publicly funded, community-based mental health care and substance abuse treatment.