Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue

Local bread and pastry shop Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens a location Uptown (2854 St. Charles Ave.) Wednesday, Feb. 1. The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and 6th Street.

Local bread and pastry shop *Gracious Bakery + Cafe*opens a location Uptown (2854 St. Charles Ave.) Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and 6th Street.?
