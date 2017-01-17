admin Site Admin

Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue





Local bread and pastry shop



The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and 6th Street. Local bread and pastry shop Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens a location Uptown (2854 St. Charles Ave.) Wednesday, Feb. 1.