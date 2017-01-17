|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|01-30-2017, 07:34 PM
Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue
Local bread and pastry shop *Gracious Bakery + Cafe*opens a location Uptown (2854 St. Charles Ave.) Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and 6th Street.?
