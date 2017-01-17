|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Classical music is back on the FM airwaves in New Orleans. In November, WWNO-FM , the city's National Public Radio affiliate, announced it was fundraising and seeking an FCC license for a 24-hour commercial-free classical station at 104.9 FM on ...
|02-02-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
WWNO-FM launches all-classical station on 104.9 FM
Classical music is back on the FM airwaves in New Orleans. In November, WWNO-FM, the city's National Public Radio affiliate, announced it was fundraising and seeking an FCC license for a 24-hour commercial-free classical station at 104.9 FM on the dial, and today WWNO announced Classical 104.9 FM is up and running.
