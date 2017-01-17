|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story , the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story *? and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the ...
|
|
02-06-2017
|
New Orleans
|
Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story
The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story, the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story*? and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, according to Deadline Hollywood:
<blockquote> Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America?s response to Hurricane Katrina.?
|
|
|
|