Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story , the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story *? and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the ...

Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story, the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story*? and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, according to Deadline Hollywood:
<blockquote> Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America?s response to Hurricane Katrina.?
