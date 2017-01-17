admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,349 Blog Entries: 2

Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story, the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story*? and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, according to Deadline Hollywood:

<blockquote> Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America?s response to Hurricane Katrina.? The first bit of star casting has been done for, the miniseries sequel to*? and it's a big name: will tell the story of America?s response to Hurricane Katrina.?