Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (Feb. 6, 2017)

I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (Feb. 6, 2017)

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; 1. LOCAL REFUGEE AGENCIES REACT TO IMMIGRATION BANRefugee resettlement agencies ? including one in New Orleans ? and their clients face an uncertain future following President Donald Trump's order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and freezing refugee entry, a ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-06-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,349
Blog Entries: 2
I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (Feb. 6, 2017)
1. LOCAL REFUGEE AGENCIES REACT TO IMMIGRATION BANRefugee resettlement agencies ? including one in New Orleans ? and their clients face an uncertain future following President Donald Trump's order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and freezing refugee entry, a move that raised constitutional questions, protests across the nation and locally (pictured) and lawsuits following Trump's first full week in office.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Kamasi Washington to perform six shows in New Orleans in May | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts