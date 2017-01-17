admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,349 Blog Entries: 2

I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (Feb. 6, 2017) 1. LOCAL REFUGEE AGENCIES REACT TO IMMIGRATION BANRefugee resettlement agencies ? including one in New Orleans ? and their clients face an uncertain future following President Donald Trump's order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and freezing refugee entry, a move that raised constitutional questions, protests across the nation and locally (pictured) and lawsuits following Trump's first full week in office.?