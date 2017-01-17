|
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074) is now open Inside the New Orleans Healing Center. The restaurant from the team behind the Frenchmen Street music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club opened Tuesday, Feb. 7,
|
|
|02-07-2017, 04:32 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,356
Blog Entries: 2
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits opens today
http://www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com/
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074) is now open Inside the New Orleans Healing Center. The restaurant from the team behind the Frenchmen Street music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club opened Tuesday, Feb. 7, following a brief soft-opening.?
