http://www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com/ Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074) is now open Inside the New Orleans Healing Center. The restaurant from the team behind the Frenchmen Street music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club opened Tuesday, Feb. 7,

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits opens today
http://www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com/
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074) is now open Inside the New Orleans Healing Center. The restaurant from the team behind the Frenchmen Street music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club opened Tuesday, Feb. 7, following a brief soft-opening.?
