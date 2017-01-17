Travis Scott, Pitbull to perform during NBA All-Star weekend

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The 2017 NBA All-Star game lands in New Orleans next week for a third time with concerts and fan events at Champions Square. The NBA on TNT Road Show brings rapper Travis Scott , who also performs at this year's ...

The 2017 NBA All-Star game lands in New Orleans next week for a third time with concerts and fan events at Champions Square.

The NBA on TNT Road Show brings rapper Travis Scott, who also performs at this year's Buku Music + Art Project in March, and Pitbull, who also will perform again in New Orleans at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.*Travis Scott performs Thursday, Feb. 16, and Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18. Ticket information is available here.

The Road Show also will host coverage from Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O?Neal on TNT?s Inside the NBA, and there are*basketball-related games and trivia, hoops contests, a lip sync "studio" and other free events (including "Kevin Garnett Area 21-themed Mardi Gras beads").?
