Landrieu talks crime and immigration on FOX News

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;

As a national hysteria over "sanctuary cities" reaches a hostile White House, Mayor Mitch Landrieu appeared on FOX News with Tucker Carlson Feb. 6, for some reason, as Carlson predictably*tried to tie the city's crime rate to people living in the country illegally while accusing New Orleans of harboring immigrants from federal authorities. Carlson ? permanently wearing an "I want to speak to your manager" expression ? essentially forced Landrieu to conflate the two issues while insulting him.

"How is this policy protecting the people of your city, exactly?" asked Carlson, turning the issue of "illegal immigration" into one that's about New Orleans' crime.*"Why would we be taking crime advice from the mayor of a city with a real crime problem that appears to be getting a lot worse?"
