|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Traditionally, the Friday before Mardi Gras (or Friday Gras) is a day for families and friends to get together for a (very) long lunch. Locals make reservations at classic French Quarter dining spots months in advance.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-10-2017, 01:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,369
Blog Entries: 2
|
Friday Gras "Give a Pair, Get a Pair" shoe drive at Arnaud's benefits Eden House human trafficking survivors
Traditionally, the Friday before Mardi Gras (or Friday Gras) is a day for families and friends to get together for a (very) long lunch. Locals make reservations at classic French Quarter dining spots months in advance.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|