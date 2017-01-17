admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,369 Blog Entries: 2

Friday Gras "Give a Pair, Get a Pair" shoe drive at Arnaud's benefits Eden House human trafficking survivors

Traditionally, the Friday before Mardi Gras (or Friday Gras) is a day for families and friends to get together for a (very) long lunch. Locals make reservations at classic French Quarter dining spots months in advance.? Traditionally, the Friday before Mardi Gras (or Friday Gras) is a day for families and friends to get together for a (very) long lunch. Locals make reservations at classic French Quarter dining spots months in advance.?