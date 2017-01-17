Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Award-winning filmmaker Josh Fox leads discussion on environmental justice tonight at Loyola

Award-winning filmmaker Josh Fox leads discussion on environmental justice tonight at Loyola

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Josh Fox, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director of documentary Gasland will lead a discussion on environmental justice tonight, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in Nunemaker Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Monroe Hall (6363 St. Charles Ave.) at Loyola University. The talk will ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-10-2017, 04:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,371
Blog Entries: 2
Award-winning filmmaker Josh Fox leads discussion on environmental justice tonight at Loyola



Josh Fox, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director of documentary Gasland will lead a discussion on environmental justice tonight, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in Nunemaker Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Monroe Hall (6363 St. Charles Ave.) at Loyola University. The talk will focus on improving environmental policy at the local and national levels.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Second line Sunday: CTC Steppers parade | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:41 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts