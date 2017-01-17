admin Site Admin

Award-winning filmmaker Josh Fox leads discussion on environmental justice tonight at Loyola





Josh Fox, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director of documentary Gasland will lead a discussion on environmental justice tonight, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in Nunemaker Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Monroe Hall (6363 St. Charles Ave.) at Loyola University. The talk will focus on improving environmental policy at the local and national levels.