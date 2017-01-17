admin Site Admin

At Planned Parenthood rally Feb. 10, supporters embrace the new activism

At the edge of Duncan Plaza facing Perdido Street, several protesters formed a wall.



Holding up signs with messages including "No more wire hangers" and "Don't tread on me" (with a drawing of a uterus), they made a human barrier, preventing a small group of counter-protesting anti-abortion activists from entering a rally in support of Planned Parenthood that took place Friday afternoon.