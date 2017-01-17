|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|02-10-2017, 08:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,374
Blog Entries: 2
At Planned Parenthood rally Feb. 10, supporters embrace the new activism
At the edge of Duncan Plaza facing Perdido Street, several protesters formed a wall.
Holding up signs with messages including "No more wire hangers" and "Don't tread on me" (with a drawing of a uterus), they made a human barrier, preventing a small group of counter-protesting anti-abortion activists from entering a rally in support of Planned Parenthood that took place Friday afternoon.?
