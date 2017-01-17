admin Site Admin

Louisiana International Film Festival issues call for entries





The Louisiana International Film Festival (LIFF) has issued an open call for entries for it 2017 Festival, to be held April 20 to 23 at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe theater in Baton Rouge. There are five categories for short and feature-length films.