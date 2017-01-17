|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the birth of St. Louis ...
The history of St. Louis Cathedral: From a drawing in the dirt to a New Orleans icon
The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the birth of St. Louis Cathedral.
THEN: In the beginning, there were other churches in New Orleans. But they weren't grand. They weren't awe-inspiring. Finally, city founder and Louisiana Gov. Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville on March 29, 1721, "used his loyal and valiant sword to trace the exact spot" where a permanent church should be built, as historian Buddy Stall wrote in his 1992 book "French Quarter Montage." Construction wouldn't begin until 1724 -- but St. Louis Cathedral had been born.
NOW: The iconic church we see today isn't how the cathedral originally looked. The first permanent church built on the site burned in the Great Fire of 1788. The second church was put into service on Christmas Eve 1794, with a new central clock tower added around 1820. A round of significant renovations started in 1850 and involved almost a total rebuild of the church, resulting in the facade that serves today as such a stately centerpiece to Jackson Square.
