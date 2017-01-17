|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Two Louisiana state senators said today they will introduce a measure to expel state Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, from the Legislature following pleas of no contest in two separate domestic abuse allegations since he was elected in 2015. State Sens. ...
Two state senators plan to introduce measure to expel Troy Brown from Louisiana Legislature
Two Louisiana state senators said today they will introduce a measure to expel state Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, from the Legislature following pleas of no contest in two separate domestic abuse allegations since he was elected in 2015.
State Sens. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, and Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, told reporters they will file an expulsion resolution after the opening of the special session, which opened Monday night.?
