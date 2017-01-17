admin Site Admin

Two state senators plan to introduce measure to expel Troy Brown from Louisiana Legislature Two Louisiana state senators said today they will introduce a measure to expel state Sen. Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville, from the Legislature following pleas of no contest in two separate domestic abuse allegations since he was elected in 2015.



