Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Y@ Speak: Krewe du Chad

Y@ Speak: Krewe du Chad

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Krewe du Vieux and krewedelusion roll downtown and Krewe of Chad rolls out a welcome mat for itself in Mid-City. Meanwhile: Captain America takes a dump on David Duke and &quot;military training exercises&quot; start on time....

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-13-2017, 08:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,384
Blog Entries: 2
Y@ Speak: Krewe du Chad
Krewe du Vieux and krewedelusion roll downtown and Krewe of Chad rolls out a welcome mat for itself in Mid-City. Meanwhile: Captain America takes a dump on David Duke and "military training exercises" start on time.
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Two state senators plan to introduce measure to expel Troy Brown from Louisiana Legislature | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:15 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts