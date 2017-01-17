|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; State Sen. Troy Brown, under fire from colleagues and constituents over two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, abruptly resigned his office this afternoon ? four days before the full Senate was set to vote on his expulsion or suspension. "It ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-16-2017, 06:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,401
Blog Entries: 2
|
State Sen. Troy Brown resigns; Senate was set to vote on expulsion Monday
State Sen. Troy Brown, under fire from colleagues and constituents over two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, abruptly resigned his office this afternoon ? four days before the full Senate was set to vote on his expulsion or suspension.
"It is readily apparent to me that a fair and impartial hearing before my peers will never transpire," Brown said, adding that the Senate "tore down the very fabric of our government" by holding expulsion hearings based on misdemeanor charges.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|