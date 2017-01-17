admin Site Admin

State Sen. Troy Brown resigns; Senate was set to vote on expulsion Monday State Sen. Troy Brown, under fire from colleagues and constituents over two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, abruptly resigned his office this afternoon ? four days before the full Senate was set to vote on his expulsion or suspension.



"It is readily apparent to me that a fair and impartial hearing before my peers will never transpire," Brown said, adding that the Senate "tore down the very fabric of our government" by holding expulsion hearings based on misdemeanor charges.



