admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,404 Blog Entries: 2

Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans





Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived. The series focuses on local musicians ranging from Washboard Chaz to Ellis Marsalis and relies heavily on interviews conducted in the musicians' homes.? is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived. The series focuses on local musicians ranging from Washboard Chaz to Ellis Marsalis and relies heavily on interviews conducted in the musicians' homes.?