Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand ...
02-17-2017, 04:36 PM
Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans
Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived. The series focuses on local musicians ranging from Washboard Chaz to Ellis Marsalis and relies heavily on interviews conducted in the musicians' homes.?
