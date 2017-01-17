Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans

Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived.

Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans



Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who ? by his own admission at the start of episode one ? "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived. The series focuses on local musicians ranging from Washboard Chaz to Ellis Marsalis and relies heavily on interviews conducted in the musicians' homes.?
