admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,407 Blog Entries: 2

Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed.



Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.? The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed.Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.?