this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed. Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.?...
|02-18-2017, 03:54 AM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,407
Blog Entries: 2
Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown
The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed.
Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.?
