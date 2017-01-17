Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown

Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed. Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-18-2017, 03:54 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,407
Blog Entries: 2
Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown
The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed.

Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« The Achaeans have the golden touch in 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:53 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts