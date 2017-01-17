|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ?tit Rex chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump.?...
|02-19-2017, 01:33 AM
|#1
?tit Rex parades in Marigny
New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ?tit Rex chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump.?
