?tit Rex parades in Marigny

New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ?tit Rex chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump.?

?tit Rex parades in Marigny

New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ?tit Rex chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump.?
